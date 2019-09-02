470 inter-State RTC special buses to clear festive rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC will operate 470 inter-State special services from major cities across the State to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to ensure hassle-free journey for people from Monday. As many as 50 special services will be operated to Hyderabad from twin Godavari districts, followed by 57 from Kurnool and 43 from Guntur.

As many as 202 special services will be operated from Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts to Bengaluru. Around 45 services have been planned to Chennai from Vijayawada, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Foolproof arrangements are being made by the RTC officials at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Vijayawada to operate 109 services in the routes with high demand.