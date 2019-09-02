503 govt liquor outlets opened 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a step in its efforts to impose total prohibition in the State, the government on Sunday started retail sale of IMFL through government-run outlets. In the first phase, liquor is being sold through 503 outlets to be managed by the AP Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL).

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which made prohibition as one of its pre-poll promise and included it in its Navaratnalu, decided to abolish the sale of liquor by private persons in order to get total control over the sale of liquor in the State. By October 1, all the liquor outlets will be controlled by the APBCL. The government is also planning to increase the prices of liquor soon.