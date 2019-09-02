Bhavani Island partly reopens after deluge in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As promised by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Bhavani Island reopened from Sunday. However, access to only a few areas was allowed as the restoration work is yet to be completed.

“The open gym, maze garden, restaurant and the rooms have been made available for the tourists. Apart from that, some open areas that come under the landscapes are also open,” Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) assistant manager Nagabhushanam said.

He also said that 17 out of the total 29 rooms on the island were already booked and more than 100 tourists have visited. Electricity has been restored in the rooms and restaurants along with new properties being bought for the kitchen.

“I have come from Bhadrachalam and this is my first visit. I had read about the island being damaged due to the floods. But after I came here, I saw that it has been cleaned well within a short period of time. The restaurant and room-service has also been made functional. People who wish to come here immediately can definitely pay a visit for some peaceful time away from the chaos of the city,” Arvind, one of the guests staying at the island said. Echoing similar sentiments, another visitor Reema Singh said, “Since the recreational activities available here are not available for now, one can bring their own rackets or cricket kit”.

On the other hand, some of them still felt that it would be better to visit the island after it has been completely restored. “Though they have reopened the island, 90 per cent of the amusement activities are yet to be made available,” K Vasant, another tourist said.