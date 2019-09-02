Home States Andhra Pradesh

Call on Amaravati after all graft out: Andhra Pradesh minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Botcha Satyanarayana said that irregularities found in tenders of trunk infrastructure, layouts to be developed for farmers and other projects.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hinting that the State government was examining the option of going for reverse tendering for development of returnable layouts to the farmers and trunk infrastructure projects in Amaravati, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister Botcha Satyanarayana said costs of several projects proposed in the capital were escalated. Stating that the State government would only take a decision on Amaravati after all the “irregularities” come out, he added that a thorough examination was underway.

Speaking to reporters at the YSRC office at Tadepalli on Sunday, the minister said irregularities in tenders of trunk infrastructure, layouts to be developed for farmers and other projects were observed. 
“Right from greenery work to trunk infrastructure, there are irregularities in all tendering processes. We are examining how the earlier government tried to pocket money in the name of development. Amaravati is one capital, but 1,000 scams. We are thoroughly probing all these issues to save public money,” he said. 

Last week,  after the Chief Minister’s review meeting with APCRDA officials, Botcha gave similar reasons and said that the government might go for reverse tendering for HappyNest project.

When quizzed for a clear stand of the YSRC government, he said, “Development of all regions in the State is our commitment. We have our strategies, vision and aim. We will go by that and not work for favouring a community or a party or a person. Just in the last two-three months before polls, the previous government released tenders for Rs 35,800 crore works. Only after all the corrupt practices in these works come out, we will think of what to do with Amaravati.”

Backing his claims of cost escalation in capital projects, he cited the example of how more-than-required scope of works were proposed. 

“When we asked the engineers recently as to why the housing project was estimated to cost Rs 630 crore, we were told that a 32-metre-deep foundation was to be laid. Normally, we have foundation 3-5 metres below ground. Going till 32 metres is wastage of public money. Development doesn’t mean favouring contractors,” he remarked.

Later, he countered the remarks made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan regarding the government’s stand on Amaravati. 

“It is understandable if the TDP criticises our decisions as Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh are the prime culprits in making Amaravati a scam. But, why is Pawan Kalyan talking as if he is supporting the TDP? It seems he has become TDP-2. We are not saying the government can’t be questioned. But, even after seeing what happened in the capital, the actor-turned-politician did not utter a word on corruption. Why this double standard?” he wondered. 

He read out the past statements of Pawan Kalyan where the latter raised concern over farmers’ apprehensions regarding irregularities. “What changed his stand now?” Botcha sought to know.

He also slammed the BJP for pointing fingers at the State’s government’s decisions. “In the past, the same party leaders came down heavily on the TDP for what was done in Amaravati. Now, they changed their minds. Similarly, the party is getting angry for terminating the contract with Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd for Polavaram irrigation project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said Naidu used Polavaram as an ATM. Is it wrong if we are trying to save public money to pass the benefits on to the people?” he demanded to know. 

“If we have to roll out the promises we made, we have to review all the excess payment deals made by the previous government including renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). We will fight legally to save public funds. Just because of apprehensions that investments may not come, we can’t give away public money as per one’s whims and fancies. If the government is transparent and committed, investments will flow automatically,” the minister clarified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana Amaravati Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp