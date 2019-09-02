Chandrababu Naidu takes a dig at CM Jagan for not visiting flood-hit areas in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu in a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday demanded that the government release a report on the damages in East Godavari and West Godavari districts due to recent floods in the river Godavari. The TDP chief also requested release of the 4th and 5th instalments of the farm loan waiver.

In his three-page letter, the TDP chief explained the devastation in the wake of Krishna floods in the first fortnight of August, while the Chief Minister was visiting the US.

“Several people were rendered homeless and crop in thousands of acres was damaged. It was all due to the failure of the government in effectively managing the floods. Further, there was negligence in relief and rehabilitation works in flood-affected areas,” he said and found fault with the Chief Minister for not visiting flood-hit areas after his return from the US tour.

Stating that he visited several villages in six Assembly constituencies of Krishna and Guntur districts, that were affected by Krishna floods, the TDP chief said he was bringing the sufferings of people in those areas to the notice of the Chief Minister.