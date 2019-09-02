Home States Andhra Pradesh

Electors Verification Program banners, posters released

H-Section officials of the Collectorate took part in the program and appealed to the public to utilise this limited-period opportunity.

Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand and Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz during the launch of voter verification drive at the Collector’s camp office in the city on Sunday.

Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand and Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz during the launch of voter verification drive at the Collector’s camp office in the city on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Joint Collector S Shan Mohan and District Revenue Officer Venkata Subbaiah released the wall posters and canvasing banners of ‘Electors Verification Program’ (EVP) of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

EVP is an easy and smart way for the electors to correct their details online. On the occasion, the joint collector said, “All the voters of the district should utilise this opportunity and make corrections to their particulars. This drive will start from September 1, 2019 to October 15, 2019”.

TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
