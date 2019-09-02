Electors Verification Program banners, posters released

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Joint Collector S Shan Mohan and District Revenue Officer Venkata Subbaiah released the wall posters and canvasing banners of ‘Electors Verification Program’ (EVP) of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

EVP is an easy and smart way for the electors to correct their details online. On the occasion, the joint collector said, “All the voters of the district should utilise this opportunity and make corrections to their particulars. This drive will start from September 1, 2019 to October 15, 2019”.

H-Section officials of the Collectorate took part in the program and appealed to the public to utilise this limited-period opportunity. “After October 15, no one will get this chance to correct their details,” an official said.