Heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh for two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Moderate to heavy rains are likely in north coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. On Sunday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a special weather forecast for Vinayaka Chavithi advising pandal organisers to take all precautions.

For the next 24 hours, heavy to very rains are likely in all the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD weather update, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha and Bay of Bengal, the southwest monsoon is active over coastal Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and become more marked subsequently.

For the next three days, there will be widespread rains in about 75 per cent places. Districts in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rains (7 to 11 cm) to very heavy rains (12 to 20 cm). “On Monday, there will be moderate rains in central and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Organisers of pandals and pujas near temples have been advised to take all precautions in view of the heavy crowds,” IMD head YK Reddy said.