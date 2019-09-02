Home States Andhra Pradesh

Training to all village secretariat staff before October 2 launch, says Andhra Pradesh government

Apart from the staff in village secretariats, the volunteers appointed for every 50 households would also play a key role in delivering the services, he added. 

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Peoples attend to Grama Sachivalayam Exam at Bullaya College In Visakhapatnam

Peoples attend to Grama Sachivalayam Exam at Bullaya College In Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the State government is set to launch the village secretariats on October 2, officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department are planning to announce the results of the exams to be held from September 1 to 8 across the State at the earliest so as to give training to selected candidates before the launch. 

“We are planning to declare the results within a fortnight after the completion of all the examinations on September 8 and making arrangements accordingly. There will be less than 10 days for launching the services at Village Secretariats after the announcement of results. We have to provide basic training to selected candidates on delivering the services smoothly,’’ an official of Panchayat Raj and Rural Department told TNIE.

He informed that the basic orientation programme would be conducted at mandal-level for a few days before the launch of village secretariats. As 35 services related to different departments will be delivered through village secretariats, department-wise training will be provided to the staff at the district-level later, he said. There are possibilities of extending more number of services through village secretariats in future. 
Describing the village secretariat as a revolutionary mechanism, the official said the system would ensure people get government services at their doorstep. Apart from the staff in village secretariats, the volunteers appointed for every 50 households would also play a key role in delivering the services, he added. 

“We are taking steps in such a way that candidates from a village not allotted a single examination centre. Similarly, invigilators will be informed about their examination centres three days in advance. However, they will be informed about the room in which they are discharging duties just hours before the examination to avoid irregularities,’’ the official explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh village secretariats
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp