Training to all village secretariat staff before October 2 launch, says Andhra Pradesh government

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the State government is set to launch the village secretariats on October 2, officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department are planning to announce the results of the exams to be held from September 1 to 8 across the State at the earliest so as to give training to selected candidates before the launch.

“We are planning to declare the results within a fortnight after the completion of all the examinations on September 8 and making arrangements accordingly. There will be less than 10 days for launching the services at Village Secretariats after the announcement of results. We have to provide basic training to selected candidates on delivering the services smoothly,’’ an official of Panchayat Raj and Rural Department told TNIE.

He informed that the basic orientation programme would be conducted at mandal-level for a few days before the launch of village secretariats. As 35 services related to different departments will be delivered through village secretariats, department-wise training will be provided to the staff at the district-level later, he said. There are possibilities of extending more number of services through village secretariats in future.

Describing the village secretariat as a revolutionary mechanism, the official said the system would ensure people get government services at their doorstep. Apart from the staff in village secretariats, the volunteers appointed for every 50 households would also play a key role in delivering the services, he added.

“We are taking steps in such a way that candidates from a village not allotted a single examination centre. Similarly, invigilators will be informed about their examination centres three days in advance. However, they will be informed about the room in which they are discharging duties just hours before the examination to avoid irregularities,’’ the official explained.