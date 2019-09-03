Alleging harassment by police, person picked up for questioning in Viveka murder case ends life

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Alleging harassment by police in the pretext of questioning into the gruesome murder of

former MP YS Vivekananada Reddy, the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a person ended his life in Proddutur town of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh late last night. The murder took place more than five months back and investigators are yet to nab the accused.

According to reports reaching here, K Srinivasulu Reddy (45), the brother-in-law of Parameshwar Reddy, a close-aide of deceased Vivekananda Reddy was reportedly summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the case a couple of times in the recent past. Srinivasulu Reddy was reportedly called for questioning based on the call record details of the suspects in the murder case.

Srinivasulu Reddy reportedly told the SIT officials that he was not linked with the murder case. However, he was allegedly summoned couple of times which reportedly made Srinivasulu Reddy to end his life.

Srinivasulu Reddy used to stay in Kasunuru village in Simhadripuram mandal of Kadapa district while his family stays in Proddutur town. On occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi on Monday, Srinivasulu Reddy went to Proddutur where he consumed pesticide. He was initially shifted to a hospital in Proddutur and later to Pulivendula where he died late last night.

In two letters purportedly written by Srinivasulu Reddy -- one to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and another to Jagan's uncle Bhaskar Reddy -- said that he was repeatedly called by the police for questioning. He also said that he was loyal to YS family for decades.

Police, however, are verifying the veracity of the two letters and its content.

It may be recalled that Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his house in Pulivendula in March this year in the run-up to the state elections. The murder created a political furore on the state and the then TDP government handed over the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is yet to nab the accused.

The SIT had earlier arrested three close aides of Vivekananda Reddy for allegedly destroying evidence at the crime scene and misleading police in investigation of the case.

