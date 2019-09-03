Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alleging harassment by police, person picked up for questioning in Viveka murder case ends life

In two letters purportedly written by Srinivasulu Reddy said that he was repeatedly called by the police for questioning. He also said that he was loyal to YS family for decades.

Published: 03rd September 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Alleging harassment by police in the pretext of questioning into the gruesome murder of
former MP YS Vivekananada Reddy, the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a person ended his life in Proddutur town of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh late last night. The murder took place more than five months back and investigators are yet to nab the accused.

According to reports reaching here, K Srinivasulu Reddy (45), the brother-in-law of Parameshwar Reddy, a close-aide of deceased Vivekananda Reddy was reportedly summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the case a couple of times in the recent past. Srinivasulu Reddy was reportedly called for questioning based on the call record details of the suspects in the murder case.

Srinivasulu Reddy reportedly told the SIT officials that he was not linked with the murder case. However, he was allegedly summoned couple of times which reportedly made Srinivasulu Reddy to end his life.

Srinivasulu Reddy used to stay in Kasunuru village in Simhadripuram mandal of Kadapa district while his family stays in Proddutur town. On occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi on Monday, Srinivasulu Reddy went to Proddutur where he consumed pesticide. He was initially shifted to a hospital in Proddutur and later to Pulivendula where he died late last night.

In two letters purportedly written by Srinivasulu Reddy -- one to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and another to Jagan's uncle Bhaskar Reddy -- said that he was repeatedly called by the police for questioning. He also said that he was loyal to YS family for decades.

Police, however, are verifying the veracity of the two letters and its content.

It may be recalled that Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his house in Pulivendula in March this year in the run-up to the state elections. The murder created a political furore on the state and the then TDP government handed over the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is yet to nab the accused.

The SIT had earlier arrested three close aides of Vivekananda Reddy for allegedly destroying evidence at the crime scene and misleading police in investigation of the case.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vivekananda Reddy Viveka murder case
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp