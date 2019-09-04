27 red sanders logs seized

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel seized 27 red sanders logs at Balapalli forest area near Renigunta on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

When RSASTF SI Ravi Kumar, along with a team led by cop Srihari, was conducting combing operation in the forest area, they came to face with 30 smugglers.