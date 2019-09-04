Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government announces awards for junior college teachers

The State government on Tuesday announced State teachers awards for junior college teachers (junior lecturers/principals) and government polytechnic teachers for the year 2019.  

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday announced State teachers awards for junior college teachers (junior lecturers/principals) and government polytechnic teachers for the year 2019.  

The teachers selected for the awards were GV Jagannadha Rao (Principal, GJC Veeragattam in Srikakulam district), A Gouri Prasad (JL - Zoology, GJC Denkada, Vizianagaram), E Nirmala (JL - Zoology, Dr LB Jr College Visakhapatnam),  Y Prabhakar Rao (JL-Economics, VT Jr College Rajamahendravaram), V Keshava Rao (Principal, MR GJC, Nidadavolu, West Godavari), S Padmaja (Principal, Sri DMS Mahila Jr Kalasal, Vijayawada),  R Veerabhadra Rao (JL - Botany, GJC Pneumaka, Guntur district), K Rajasekhar (JL-Physics, GJC Tangutur, Prakasam district), M Vijayalakshmi (JL-Botany, GJC Venkatachalam, Nellore district), M Radhakrishna (JL-Economics, GJC Vayalpad, Chittoor district), B Venkatalakshmi (JL in Chemistry, St Josph Jr College, Kurnool), Y Prasanthi (Principal, GJC, New Town, Anantapur). 

For Polytechnic Teachers, awards were issued in four categories - principal, head of sections, senior lecturer and lecturer.  In the principal category - Dr. B Demudu, Government Institute of Chemical Engineering, Visakhapatnam was selected for the award in Andhra University region, while NS Venkatesh Kumar, Dr. YC James Yen Government Polytechnic, Kuppam was selected from Sri Venkateswara University Region. 

Y Venkateswara Rao, HCES, Government Polytechnic, Srikakulam in AU region and Dr M Siva Rama Krishna, HECE of Government Polytechnic, Kalikiri in SVU region were selected under the head of sections category.

Ch Raju (mechanical) Government Polytechnic in Narsipatnam in Zone 1, M David Raju (English), Government Polytechnic Adanki in Zone 3, Sk Badusha, (Civil engineering) Government Polytechnic, Tadipatri in Zone 4 were selected for the Senior Lecturer category. 

