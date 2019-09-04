Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for kidney research centre at Palasa

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to lay the foundation stone for a kidney research centre cum 200-bed super specialty hospital and a dialysis unit in Palasa on Friday. 

Published: 04th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to lay the foundation stone for a kidney research centre cum 200-bed super speciality hospital and a dialysis unit in Palasa on Friday. 

The district administration has identified about six acres of land at Ingligam village in the Palasa municipal limits for the construction of the research centre and super-speciality hospital. The health, medical and family welfare department on Tuesday issued a GO giving administrative sanction for the establishment of a 200-bed super speciality hospital, kidney research centre and a dialysis unit at Palasa at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. The government also sanctioned various posts on regular, contract and outsourcing basis for the hospital.  

According to the GO MS No 102, posts of a medical superintendent, an administrative officer and two senior assistants were sanctioned, said district coordinator for hospital services Surya Rao.  Similarly, posts for two urologists, a vascular surgeon, 14 specialist doctors, including four general physicians, two general surgeons, four anaesthetists, radiologist, pathologist, microbiologist and biochemist, 12 general duty medical officers, 60 staff nurses, nutritionist, two project managers (research lab), two research scientists,  two senior research fellows, two junior research fellows were sanctioned on  contract basis. 

There are six dialysis centres in the district, including three in Uddanam region. About 450 CKD (chronic kidney disease) patients are undergoing dialysis at these centres. The patients are getting a financial aid of Rs 10,000 a month. More than 13,000 people in Uddanam were tested for abnormal levels of creatinine during a screening conducted in about 176 villages between January and April 2017.

