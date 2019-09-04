Farmers seek immediate release of NSP water

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Acharya Ranga Kisan Samstha (ARKS) conducted a round-table conference here at the NG Ranga Bhavan in Santhapet on Tuesday and demanded that the government release water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project’s right canal for the irrigation needs of the farmers.

ARKS vice-president Namineni Mohana Rao, presided over the conference and ARKS general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah, inaugurated the discussion session. Former Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson Eedara Haribabu attended the conference as the chief guest and several farmers’ associations took part in it.

After a day-long discussion, the conference unanimously approved four important resolutions regarding the release of water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project right canal as per the right of the district to get irrigation water as per its quota from the project.

As per the resolutions, it was the right of the district to get 75 TMC of water from the right canal to cater to the drinking as well as irrigation needs. The conference also demanded that the State release water in the canal up to the canal tail-end. To serve the purpose, authorities should set up monitoring teams on the canal.

Speakers demanded that the government release water to take up paddy cultivation and and the NSP authorities release five TMC water to the Gundlakamma reservoir and three tmc to Moosi rivulet.