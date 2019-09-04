Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar absconding, Eluru police launch hunt

 The police have begun a massive search for former Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, following his failure to appear before a court in Eluru on Tuesday. 

Published: 04th September 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chintamaneni Prabhakar

Denduluru TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

The police have begun a massive search for former Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, following his failure to appear before a court in Eluru on Tuesday. 

A complaint was lodged against him under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, for allegedly attacking one Cheraku Joseph of Pedavagi Mandal. High drama prevailed on the day as police teams were deployed at the courthouse, and across the district to arrest the former MLA. The alleged attack took place on August 30, when TDP leaders were protesting the state government’s new sand policy.

Chintamaneni was detained but, later, he managed to give the police a slip. He was also able to evade the police for four more days.  Meanwhile, the authorities were tipped off that he would likely be surrendering himself in a court on the day. So, the cops, in plain clothes, were deployed at the district court and other prominent public places. Later, the police received information that Chintamaneni was in a car at Asram General & Super Speciality Hospital. However, it was later found that the vehicle belonged to a relative of Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao.

