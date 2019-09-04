Man questioned in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle murder case ends life

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Alleging harassment by police on the pretext of questioning him in connection with the murder case of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, a person, who had been closely associated with the YS family for three decades, ended his life on Monday night. Vivekananda Reddy was one of the uncles of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The sensational murder of the former MP took place at the time of elections, but the police are yet to arrest the killer in the case.

The deceased, K Srinivasulu Reddy, 45, was the brother-in-law of Parameswara Reddy, who was earlier picked up by the police for questioning in the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case summoned Srinivasulu Reddy based on the call record details of Parameswara Reddy. Hailing from Kansuru in Simhadripuram Mandal, Srinivasulu Reddy was a resident of Proddatur.

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, he came to his village on Monday. In the evening, he went to his agriculture fields and drank soft drink laced with pesticides. Later, he called up his wife Padmavathi and told her about the extreme step he had taken. She immediately alerted her relatives, who shifted Srinivasulu Reddy to Pulivendula area hospital and from there to a private hospital in Kadapa, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Two letters—one addressed to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and another to Jagan’s uncle YS Bhaskar Reddy—purportedly written by Srinivasulu Reddy were recovered by the police. In the letter, Srinivasulu Reddy stated that he was being harassed by SIT officials, particularly inspector Sri Ramulu on the pretext of investigation into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. “We have been loyal to the YS family for more than three decades. We are no way linked to the murder. Police have been summoning us in the name of investigation,’’ the note said.

“When I told Paramesh bava that I will join the TDP (before elections), he reprimanded me for taking such a decision, stating that the entire State is under the spell of the slogan Kavali Jagan Ravali Jagan,’’ the note said.Responding to the allegations, Kadapa DSP U Suryanarayana said that they were investigating the case based on the complaint of Srinivasulu Reddy’s wife Padmavathi.

“Srinivasulu Reddy was asked to appear before the police only for questioning in the case. We will investigate whether he ended his life due to alleged harassment or because of any other reason,’’ the DSP said. The two suicide notes would be submitted to the court, he added.

Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his house in Pulivendula on March 15 in the run up to the elections. Three close aides were arrested in the case for allegedly destroying evidence at the scene of crime and misleading the police. The trio were later released on bail.

The police are yet to arrest the main accused in the case.

After coming to power, the YSRC government formed a SIT to probe into the murder and it is learnt that nearly 1300 people were questioned by the police. based on the call record details of the suspects.

