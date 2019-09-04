Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rice pulling gang behind doctor family’s suicide: Cops

It proved the last straw for Ramakrishnam Raju, who administered saline mixed with some poisonous drug to his wife, son and himself. 

Penmatsa Ramakrishnam Raju (File Photo |EPS)

KAKINADA: Startling revelations came to light in the investigation into the suicide of Amalapuram orthopaedic doctor Penmatsa Ramakrishnam Raju, his wife and son, who completed MBBS recently. The doctor, who was reportedly in debts, believed in miraculous powers of a rice pulling gang to pull himself out of difficulties. 

Amalapuram sub-divisional police officer SK Masum Bhasa said a gang of three fraudsters found the superstitious and debt-ridden head of Srikrishna Ortho multi-speciality Hospital an easy prey. The doctor, as indicated by the police investigation, strongly believed that he could extricate himself from debts and fell into the trap of the rice pulling gang, which promised a treasure trove.    

One of the arrested man, Prasad of Kodur in Krishna district, was the kingpin of the gang. He formed the gang with Shavalin, Anantharam and Srinivasarao. After collecting Rs 5 crore, they vanished. It proved the last straw for Ramakrishnam Raju, who administered saline mixed with some poisonous drug to his wife, son and himself. 

