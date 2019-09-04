Home States Andhra Pradesh

Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar assumes charge as media advisor to Andhra government

Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar assumed charge as advisor to the State government on national media and inter-State affairs here on Tuesday.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

 Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar

 Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar assumed charge as an advisor to the State government on national media and inter-State affairs here on Tuesday. In the presence of media persons, Amar signed his appointment order at the Information and Public Relations Commissioner office.

 Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in him, Amar, who has 43 years of experience in print and electronic media, promised to strive for effective and positive publicity of government programmes and welfare initiatives without deviating from facts.  

Describing it as not an easy job, Amar said he is up to the challenge and sought cooperation from media persons in discharging his duties. At the same time, recalling his experience as AP Working Journalists’ Union leader for more than four decades, he promised to champion the cause of journalists’ fraternity in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar advisor to the State government inter-State affairs AP Working Journalists’ Union
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp