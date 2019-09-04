Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar assumes charge as media advisor to Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar assumed charge as an advisor to the State government on national media and inter-State affairs here on Tuesday. In the presence of media persons, Amar signed his appointment order at the Information and Public Relations Commissioner office.

Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in him, Amar, who has 43 years of experience in print and electronic media, promised to strive for effective and positive publicity of government programmes and welfare initiatives without deviating from facts.

Describing it as not an easy job, Amar said he is up to the challenge and sought cooperation from media persons in discharging his duties. At the same time, recalling his experience as AP Working Journalists’ Union leader for more than four decades, he promised to champion the cause of journalists’ fraternity in the State.