Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu writes to Sitharaman to retain Andhra Bank's identity post bank merger

Even today, Andhra Bank is a household name among Telugu households and it continues to inspire the Telugu people,” the TDP chief said. 

Published: 04th September 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

ATM of Andhra Bank (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to retain the distinct identity of Andhra Bank by continuing its current status. In a letter sent to Sitharaman on Tuesday, Naidu expressed concern over the proposed merger of Andhra Bank with Union Bank and Corporation Bank. “If merger is inevitable, the two other banks can be merged with Andhra Bank as the anchor.

This will help retain the name of Andhra Bank,  which, in turn, will inspire generations to come,’’ he said. “Establishment of Andhra Bank in those days instilled national pride among the Telugu people and it served as an inspiration to them. Even today, Andhra Bank is a household name among Telugu households and it continues to inspire the Telugu people,” the TDP chief said. 

Rehab centre for cadre  
Vijayawada: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the YSRC leaders stop attacks on TDP cadre and appealed to the police to ensure law and order. He was speaking after inaugurating a “rehabilitation centre” in Guntur on Tuesday to provide shelter for those who were allegedly forced to vacate villages in Palnadu following threats from YSRC activists.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu  TDP Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Andhra Bank
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp