TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu writes to Sitharaman to retain Andhra Bank's identity post bank merger

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to retain the distinct identity of Andhra Bank by continuing its current status. In a letter sent to Sitharaman on Tuesday, Naidu expressed concern over the proposed merger of Andhra Bank with Union Bank and Corporation Bank. “If merger is inevitable, the two other banks can be merged with Andhra Bank as the anchor.

This will help retain the name of Andhra Bank, which, in turn, will inspire generations to come,’’ he said. “Establishment of Andhra Bank in those days instilled national pride among the Telugu people and it served as an inspiration to them. Even today, Andhra Bank is a household name among Telugu households and it continues to inspire the Telugu people,” the TDP chief said.

Rehab centre for cadre

Vijayawada: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the YSRC leaders stop attacks on TDP cadre and appealed to the police to ensure law and order. He was speaking after inaugurating a “rehabilitation centre” in Guntur on Tuesday to provide shelter for those who were allegedly forced to vacate villages in Palnadu following threats from YSRC activists.

