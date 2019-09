By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh will visit the State on Thursday. Besides participating in a few party-related programmes, he will interact with farmers from Krishna district.

BJP leaders said that the minister is scheduled to reach on Wednesday evening and will stay in Vijayawada overnight. On Thursday, he will visit Hanuman Junction and Gudivada. The minister will interact with farmers and inspect a few fish tanks.