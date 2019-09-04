Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress’ Guntur East MLA has a lesson for job aspirants

On the occasion, Mustafa said the recruitment process by the Discom was going on in a transparent manner and, therefore, the aspirants should not entertain middle-men.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:44 AM

MLA Md Musta climbs an electic pole in Guntur city on Tuesday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSR Congress’ Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa took his followers by surprise after he climbed an electric pole in Guntur on Tuesday, to encourage the aspirants vying for energy assistant posts (JLM Grade-11) of the APSPDCL.

On the occasion, Mustafa said the recruitment process by the Discom was going on in a transparent manner and, therefore, the aspirants should not entertain middle-men. He appreciated the efforts of the officers who made arrangements at the examination venue.

APSPDCL SE B Jayabharat Rao said that the recruitment process began on Tuesday and it would continue up to September 7, and, accordingly, the department had invited applications for the posts. He said that the department received 1,935 applications for 632 posts in Guntur district, and added 405 aspirants attended out of 535 shortlisted candidates were called for interviews on Tuesday.

APSPDCL’s general manager JVTS Prasad and deputy GM C Prasad were deputed by the top officials as observers to check if the recruitment process was conducted in a transparent manner. 
CCTV cameras were set up at the venue to record video footage of the interviews. The police department had also deployed additional force to maintain law and order. 

