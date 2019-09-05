Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra DGP urges SIT to crack former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder

Sawang reviews progress of murder probe, directs police not to ‘pressurise’ witnesses

DGP D Gautam Sawang

DGP D Gautam Sawang visiting Kadapa on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A day after the suicide of a ‘suspect’ in the former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case alleging harassment by the police in the name of questioning, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang visited Kadapa on Wednesday to take stock of the situation and review the progress of the case investigation.

K Srinivasulu Reddy, who claimed himself to be a follower of YS family for the past three decades, ended his life alleging harassment by the inspector rank officer Sriramulu of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy. In two letters purportedly written by Srinivasulu Reddy, he mentioned his long association with the YSR family and also maintained that he was in no way connected to the murder.

The DGP, during his day-long meeting with Kadapa district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Mohanty and SIT officials, enquired whether the investigators had indeed harassed Srinivasulu Reddy in the name of the probe. Gautam Sawang is said to have enquired with the police about the veracity of the letters as there were two different handwritings on it. The police are now on the job of ascertaining whether the letters were written by Srinivasulu Reddy. Sources said the DGP directed the officials to crack the murder mystery at the earliest and arrest the accused. He asked the officials not to ‘pressurise’ the witnesses or suspects.

The DGP held the review with the officials and in the afternoon went to the police guest house without interacting with the waiting media. In the evening, Collector C Harikiran had a meeting with the DGP on the overall law and order situation in Kadapa. Late in the night, the DGP visited the house where Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered. Sawang is likely reviewing the case once again on Thursday by staying in Kadapa.

Veracity of letters in suicide case to be ascertained

DGP Gautam Sawang is said to have enquired with the police officials about the veracity of the letters written by K Srinivasulu Reddy as there were two different handwritings on it. The police are now on the job of ascertaining whether the letters were written by Reddy or not

