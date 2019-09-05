Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government seeks Rs 25,000 crore additional loan from New Development Bank

According to a release by the Chief Minister's Office, the Rs 6,000 crore loan proposal would soon be placed before the NDB Board for approval.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has sought an additional Rs 25,000 crore as loan from the New Development Bank, apart from the Rs 6,000 crore loan that is now pending approval. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed the loan proposals with NDB Vice-President N Jong and project head Rajpurkar here on Thursday, a CMO release said.

Of the total amount, 30 per cent has to be borne by the state government and the loan has to be repaid in 32 years.

Of the total amount, 30 per cent has to be borne by the state government and the loan has to be repaid in 32 years. "The Chief Minister requested the NDB officials to extend an additional loan of Rs 25,000 crore for renovation of school and hospital buildings, provision of safe drinking water and other infrastructure projects in the state," the CMO release added.

NDB was established in 2015 by BRICS nations, with its headquarters in Shanghai. It has so far financed to the tune of Rs 75,000 crore for various projects in BRICS nations, including Rs 25,000 crore in India. If the AP government's proposals are accepted, it will be the single largest loan.

