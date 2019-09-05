Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chain pulling cases on the rise at Visakhapatnam railway station

Published: 05th September 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Passenger jostle with each other to get on board a train at Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pulling the alarm chain in the trains may be fun for some, but does one know that such incidents lead to delaying four to five trains by at least 10 minutes. In Visakhapatnam railway station, between 30 and 40 such cases are reported by the Railway Police Force (RPF) every month.  

The cases of chain pulling maybe because passengers turn up late to board the train or those who remain asleep and miss to disembark at Vizag railway station. Most of the times, the violators are let off with a warning by the RPF. But of late with the cases of chain pulling mounting, the RPF has taken the issue seriously and imposed penalties.   

“We get to see at least two to three chain pulling every day at Vizag station. Every train has a stoppage of 20 minutes, but pulling of the chain leads to delay of other trains for 10 minutes each,” RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivastava said.

