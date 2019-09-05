Maharashtra government allots land to TTD for Balaji temple in Mumbai

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Paving the way for the construction of Venkateswara temple in Mumbai, the Maharashtra State government has allotted 648 sq metres of land in a prime area of Bandra East to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the land allotment order for the construction of Venkateswara temple to TTD Joint Executive Officer P Basant Kumar at CM’s official residence Varsha in Mumbai, an official release said on Wednesday. Mumbai Suburban District Collector Milind Borikar gave the land possession order to the TTD JEO. State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Local Advisory Committee members V Ranganathan, Dr Gita Kasturi and Samir K Mehta were also present on the occasion.

On the request of TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, the Government of Maharashtra allotted 648 sq metres of land in Bandra East for construction of Venkateswara temple along with an information centre. To provide information regarding accommodation, darshan, sevas, amenities to pilgrims and others at Tirumala, the TTD had already established a temple-cum-information centre on the rented premises at Sion in Mumbai.

The proposed temple and information centre which will come up in Bandra East, will have Garbhalayam housing the main deity, Artha Mandapam and Mukha Mandapam on the elevated first floor and Potu, the temple kitchen, and meditation hall in the basement.

The information centre will also be accommodated on the same premises as per the plans being finalised by Stapathis of TTD in consultation with the reputed architectural firm, the release added.

The information centre will be on the premises

The proposed Venkateswara temple and information centre which will come up in Bandra East, will have Garbhalayam housing the main deity, Artha Mandapam and Mukha Mandapam on the elevated first floor and Potu in the basement of the structure.