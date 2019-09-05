Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam gearing up for school management committees elections

The State government, which has given a green signal for the same, asked the district authorities to make all SMC elections unanimous.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Education officials were busy in making arrangements for holding elections to school management committees (SMCs) as early as possible for 4,100 schools of the district, Konda Reddy, chief monitoring officer of the Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) told TNIE.  

The State government, which has given a green signal for the same, asked the district authorities to make all SMC elections unanimous. P China Veerabhadrudu, State Project Director-SSD, recently issued orders on the same.  

As per the norms, the term of the previous SMCs lapsed in August 2018 and, since then, the government had not considered holding these elections.  In all, 15 members would be elected to each SMC. The new SMCs will work for up to two years.

TAGS
Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan school management committees Prakasam district
