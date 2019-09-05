Three girls go missing from school in West Godavari

ELURU: Three girl students went missing from their school at Raghavapuram village in Chintalapudi Mandal on Wednesday. Chintalapudi CI Rajesh said Pagadam Aishwarya (14), a Class 8 student, Ummadi Divya (7), a Class 5 student, and Ummadi Chitti (9) were the missing girls. Aishwarya’s father dropped her at school, while the other two went on their own. The girls met at the school and did not return. As it turned dark, the parents lodged a missing complaint with the police. The policeman said three special teams were formed to trace them. During preliminary investigation, it was found out that they skipped school and boarded an autorickshaw. The police were trying to ascertain whether they were runaways or kidnapped.
