Unable to repay debts, Three tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh commit suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three tenant farmers, two from Guntur and one from Krishna, committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Wednesday. All the ryots were chilli and cotton growers. According to Veldurthi sub-inspector V Kalagaiah, 35-year-old Ratlavath Srinu Naik ended his life at his home in Marasapenta village of Veldurthi mandal. He had taken seven acres on lease. However, over the past few years, his crops were failing and his debts mounted to over `10 lakh.

Kampasati Govind (50) from Gangalakunta village of the same mandal committed suicide a day earlier. He had taken five acres of cropland on lease and was unable to repay a loan of `7 lakh. The police registered two cases and their bodies were shifted to Macherla area hospital for postmortem.G Kondur police said Vemuri Ramu (37) had taken seven acres on lease. He had pledged gold with a bank and took `5 lakh as loan from four financiers in 2018. When the financiers asked Ramu to repay the loan, he tried to sell his land to settle the amount. Unable to do so, he took his life.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based

NGO: 040-66202000