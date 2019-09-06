19 villages in Polavaram remain cut off

By Express News Service

ELURU: River Godavari is in spate again on Thursday following heavy rains in the catchment areas. The water level in Polavaram rose to 10.42 meters from 9.21 meters. The Kothuru causeway was inundated in seven feet water.

Official sources said that due to the inundation of causeway, road connectivity to 19 tribal villages was disrupted. The floodwater is flowing three feet on the road at the spillway of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

People are seen using country boats and ferries to cross the Kothuru causeway to reach Polavaram and other areas.

The officials closed the Kademma sluice gates due to the fear of entry of floodwater. Meanwhile, people are fearing the erosion of Necklace Bund which was constructed at Old Polavaram as 90 per cent of it was eroded in the last month’s floods.