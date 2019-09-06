47 cases foisted against TDP cadre: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC government has not shown any commitment towards the State’s development. Holding a review meeting with the TDP leaders here on Thursday, Naidu claimed that eight TDP activists were killed by the YSRC cadre.

He added that 47 false cases were registered against the TDP cadre and 62 properties of party leaders were destroyed. The former CM alleged that the YSRC cadre has been involved in several land grab cases and faction killings. Naidu came down heavily on the YSRC leaders for filing cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the TDP leaders.