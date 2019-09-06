ACB unearths Rs six crore assets, arrests Panyam Deputy Tahsildar

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths took into custody Panyam Deputy Tahsildar PS Srinivasulu after unearthing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 6 crore. Three special teams led by ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam, simultaneously conducted raids on his residence in Nandyal and his villa at Kondajutur village and at his native place Koilakuntla on Thursday. The ACB teams also conducted searches at his relatives’ houses at three different places in the district.

Srinivasulu, who joined the revenue department as typist in 2004, had owned assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. “We have detected one G+3 house, two old houses, two house sites, 3 acres of agriculture land, LIC bonds worth Rs 25 lakh, Rs 4 lakh cash, Innova car, two motorcycles and a tractor,” the ACB DSP said. A case was registered against Srinivasulu.