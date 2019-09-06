Andhra Bank Employees Union opposes bank’s merger

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Bank Employees Union staged a dharna here on Thursday in protest against the Centre’s decision to merge Andhra Bank with the Union Bank and Corporation Bank. TDP MP Galla Jayadev extended support to the protesting employees.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking her to reconsider her decision to merge Andhra Bank with other banks.

The MP pointed out that Telugu people have an emotional attachment with Andhra Bank. He demanded that the Andhra Bank be allowed to continue as a separate entity. On the occasion, Andhra Bank Employees Union paid homage to bank’s founder Dr Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya.