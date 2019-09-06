Andhra Pradesh DGP: Police should instil confidence among public

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: DGP Gautam Sawang has asked police personnel to instil confidence among the public. He also directed the police to listen to public grievances with patience and compassion. The DGP visited the district police office here on Thursday and interacted with all district and divisional level police officials. He was given a warm welcome by Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP explained the new initiatives taken by the police such as Spandana programme monitoring system via video live streaming, video conferencing with all district police officers, FB live streaming, training for SWAT teams and weekly police grievance redressal programme. The DGP lauded the work done by the IT wing under the SP’s supervision.