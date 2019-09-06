Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC advocates continue to abstain from work on Friday

Advocates arrived at the Andhra Pradesh High Court around 11 a.m., requested the judges in the court to cooperate while explaining the reason for abstaining from work.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Advocates of the Andhra Pradesh High Court boycotted their duties on Friday in a show of solidarity to their counterparts in Telangana High Court, who are protesting against the transfer of senior judge Justice PV Sanjay Kumar.

Advocates arrived at the High Court around 11 a.m., requested the judges in the court to cooperate while explaining the reason for abstaining from work. The High Court premises, which is normally busy, wore a deserted look following the boycott by advocates. 

Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA) president YV Ravi Prasad said as per the resolution passed in the General Body of the Association on Wednesday, they have abstained from work on Thursday and today. 

“It was to extend the mark of protest against the transfer of justice PV Sanjay Kumar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court from the Telangana High Court as the 12th Judge instead of sending him as Chief Justice to any other High Court in the country,” he said. 

According to Ravi Prasad, another resolution was also adopted by the APHCAA to request the Supreme Court through a delegation for re-transfer of Justice SV Bhatti and Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice SV Bhatti is presently working in the Kerala High Court while Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu is working in the Bombay High Court.

“A delegation of senior advocates will meet the Chief Justice of India in a week with the request for re-transfer of the two judges,” he said. 

