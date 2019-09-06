Heavy rains to continue in coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue over coastal Andhra Pradesh, while extremely heavy rains are likely in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari of the coastal Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours.

Currently, a low-pressure area is running over coastal Odisha and neighbouring areas with associated cyclonic circulation. This is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. On Thursday, many parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh received moderate rains.

Under the low-pressure area, for the next two days, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over coastal AP. There are strong winds from the westerly direction with speeds of 50 to 55 kmph likely along the coastal region. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh.