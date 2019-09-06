Meet on RTI Act conducted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The United Forum for RTI (UFRTI) Campaign organised a meeting on “RTI Act- Opportunities and Challenges” at the Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI) at Bapatla in Guntur district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, noted RTI activist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr Sandeep Pandey explained various attempts made by different governments in the past to dilute the RTI Act and how they were thwarted by the civil society groups.