Old cases return to haunt TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar

West Godavari SP refutes allegations that police foisted cases, says former TDP MLA involved in 49 cases

Chintamaneni Prabhakar

Denduluru TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU:  Dismissing allegations that false cases were registered against former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, SP Navdeep Singh Grewal said the former was involved in 49 criminal cases in the past 20 years. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the SP said that police have expedited investigation into the old cases against the former MLA.

The SP spoke to the victims of Chintamaneni. As many as eight victims of Chintamaneni submitted a memorandum to the SP once again asking to take action against the former MLA. The SP pointed out that there was no truth in the allegations that the police foisted cases against the former MLA. A section of people intentionally launched a malicious campaign against the police, he regretted.

“We are examining all the complaints against Chintamaneni carefully and take up a thorough investigation,” he clarified, adding that the investigation was expedited.” Special teams have been formed to nab the former MLA, the SP said.

Navdeep Singh informed that the former MLA threatened Cheraku Joseph recently and the latter lodged a complaint against the former MLA on August 4. The SP reminded that a court convicted Chintamaneni in a criminal case. The investigation in the old cases would be reviewed and if any dereliction in investigation was found, stern action would be initiated against the investigation officer, he observed. Rowdy-sheet against the former MLA is still in force, Navdeep said. 

Eluru III Town CI suspended

The Eluru Range DIG suspended III Town CI Murthy for alleged dereliction of duty. According to officials, recently when the TDP called for a protest against the government’s delay in announcing the new sand policy, police put several TDP leaders under house arrest and Chintamaneni was one among them. However, despite police presence outside Chintamaneni’s house, he managed to leave the house and staged a protest. Taking serious view of it, the DIG suspended Murthy.

