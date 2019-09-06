Ongole district collector and MLA felicitate 292 teachers

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Collector Pola Bhaskar along with the MLC and several MLAs participated in district-level Teachers’ Day celebrations held at the A-1 convention centre hall here on Thursday. As many as 292 teachers were given the ‘Best Teacher’ award with commendation certificates and mementoes.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, “Teachers are the nation-builders and role models for future generations. So, they should work hard and impart knowledge to the students not found in the books. They should try to inculcate humanity, humbleness, quality of sharing and compassionate attitude in the minds of the children, which in turn will help the nation go forward.”