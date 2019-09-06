Ward volunteers thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The village/ward volunteers thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving them an opportunity to serve public. Village volunteer K Bhavani of Katevaram in Tenali Mandal said that they collected details of all family members in each house and submitted the same to officials.

Explaining about her job, she said that they have been asked to rectify if there are any mistakes in Aadhaar or ration card. Ward volunteer Sk Shakeer of Krishna Nagar said that they have been asked to deliver government services at the doorstep of people.