By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police arrested two persons and seized 240 kg of ganja near the Kaza toll gate in Mangalagiri Mandal of Guntur district on Friday.

According to Mangalagiri rural Circle Inspector P Seshagiri Rao, the arrested were identified as G Prakash and Gowtham. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the duo while they were transporting ganja to Madurai from Rajamahendravaram and recovered the illegal drug.