Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conduct raid at Acharya Nagarjuna University senior assistant's house 

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted a raid at the house of a senior assistant in Acharya Nagarjuna University and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.3 crore on Friday.

Published: 07th September 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Javvaji Srinivasa Rao, senior assistant at ANU (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted a raid at the house of a senior assistant in Acharya Nagarjuna University and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.3 crore on Friday. The ACB also conducted simultaneous raids at eight places in Guntur district.  

Additional SP A Suresh Babu said that the ACB team conducted searches at Javvaji Srinivasa Rao’s house at Kaza and found documents related to house sites, flats, agriculture land in the name of the official, his wife Sujatha, son Venkata Krishna and daughter Nandini.

He was caught redhanded in 2007 while he was taking a bribe of Rs 2,000. He was suspended and later reinstated following court orders, the SP said.

He joined the university serves as a class IV employee in 1987 and rose to the position of a senior assistant in the accounts section.  

The ACB officials also conducted searches at Narasaraopet, Kaza, ANU, Guntur, Annavaram of Rompicherla Mandal, Arepalli Muppalla of Epuru Mandal and other places and found movable and immovable assets.

According to the SP, the G+2 house belonging to Srinivasa Rao at Kaza is worth Rs 34 lakh. The documents of a G+1 house worth Rs 44 lakh was also seized. The accused bought a flat at Narasaraopet for Rs 19.25 lakh.

Srinivasa Rao’s other assets include a house worth Rs 15.12 lakh at Mangalagiri and 5.94 acres agriculture land worth Rs 23.19 lakh. The ACB team seized documents related to seven house sites worth more than Rs 20.52 lakh bought by the accused at different places in Guntur district.

They also seized documents related to six house sites worth Rs 30 lakh and 5.91 acres agriculture land worth Rs 21.54 in the name of his son Venkata Krishna. The accused official bought two house sites and 6.9 acres agriculture land in the name of his daughter Nandini.

According to the SP, the ANU official was found in possession of Rs 29.05 lakh unaccounted cash, Rs 26.23 lakh bank balance, Rs 12.02 lakh worth of gold ornaments, Rs 47,600 worth of silver articles, Rs 4.5 lakh worth of household articles and promissory notes for Rs 3.65 lakh.

The ACB officials are yet to open Srinivas Rao’s SBI locker in which he is suspected to have stashed away one kg gold ornaments. ACB CI Sridhar and other officials participated in the raids. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau Guntur district Acharya Nagarjuna University ANU official
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp