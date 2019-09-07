Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conduct raid at Acharya Nagarjuna University senior assistant's house 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted a raid at the house of a senior assistant in Acharya Nagarjuna University and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.3 crore on Friday. The ACB also conducted simultaneous raids at eight places in Guntur district.

Additional SP A Suresh Babu said that the ACB team conducted searches at Javvaji Srinivasa Rao’s house at Kaza and found documents related to house sites, flats, agriculture land in the name of the official, his wife Sujatha, son Venkata Krishna and daughter Nandini.

He was caught redhanded in 2007 while he was taking a bribe of Rs 2,000. He was suspended and later reinstated following court orders, the SP said.

He joined the university serves as a class IV employee in 1987 and rose to the position of a senior assistant in the accounts section.

The ACB officials also conducted searches at Narasaraopet, Kaza, ANU, Guntur, Annavaram of Rompicherla Mandal, Arepalli Muppalla of Epuru Mandal and other places and found movable and immovable assets.

According to the SP, the G+2 house belonging to Srinivasa Rao at Kaza is worth Rs 34 lakh. The documents of a G+1 house worth Rs 44 lakh was also seized. The accused bought a flat at Narasaraopet for Rs 19.25 lakh.

Srinivasa Rao’s other assets include a house worth Rs 15.12 lakh at Mangalagiri and 5.94 acres agriculture land worth Rs 23.19 lakh. The ACB team seized documents related to seven house sites worth more than Rs 20.52 lakh bought by the accused at different places in Guntur district.

They also seized documents related to six house sites worth Rs 30 lakh and 5.91 acres agriculture land worth Rs 21.54 in the name of his son Venkata Krishna. The accused official bought two house sites and 6.9 acres agriculture land in the name of his daughter Nandini.

According to the SP, the ANU official was found in possession of Rs 29.05 lakh unaccounted cash, Rs 26.23 lakh bank balance, Rs 12.02 lakh worth of gold ornaments, Rs 47,600 worth of silver articles, Rs 4.5 lakh worth of household articles and promissory notes for Rs 3.65 lakh.

The ACB officials are yet to open Srinivas Rao’s SBI locker in which he is suspected to have stashed away one kg gold ornaments. ACB CI Sridhar and other officials participated in the raids.