Andhra Pradesh High Court lawyers protest for second day in solidarity with Telangana lawyers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a show of solidarity with their counterparts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh High Court advocates continued to boycott work on the second day on Friday, protesting the transfer of senior judge Justice PV Sanjay Kumar.

The High Court premises, which is normally busy, wore a deserted look following the boycott by advocates. Advocates arrived at the court around 11 am, requested judges to cooperate while explaining them a reason to abstain from work. The protesting lawyers termed the decision of the Supreme Court Collegium as unfair.

Speaking to Express, Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA) president YV Ravi Prasad said as per the resolution passed in the General Body of the Association on Wednesday, they have abstained from work on Thursday and Friday.