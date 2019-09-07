‘AP discoms in crisis due to purchases’, says Energy Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the renewable power generators moved court against the State’s decision to renegotiate power purchase agreements (PPAs), Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth has stated that the government was firm on procuring cost-effective power to bail out discoms from the financial crisis. He made it clear that the measures being taken by the government were only to protect the interests of consumers.

In an attempt to bring down purchasing costs of power, the State government also advised Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) to work on a comprehensive mechanism to create a variable energy pool at the national level that could facilitate renewable integration among States so that power could be purchased at a reasonable price.

Speaking at a workshop organised by IEX here on Friday, the Secretary said the discoms were facing unprecedented financial crisis due to purchase of power at a higher cost. He said the government was strongly advocating cost-effective power for the sustainability of the power sector as well as to protect the interests of consumers. “Any measure being taken by the government in this regard is only to protect the interests of consumers. The cost-effective power will also help in the development of various sectors and the overall development of the State,” he said.