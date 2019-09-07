CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Rs 5000 pension for Stage-III CKD patients

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced Rs 5,000 as monthly pension for chronic kidney disease (CKD) Stage-3 patients under a special package. Presently, CKD Stage V (undergoing dialysis) patients are being given Rs 10,000 as a monthly pension by the YSR Congress government.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting in Palasa of Srikakulam district, the Chief Minister made the announcement on the request of Palasa MLA S Appala Raju.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for a 200-bed super-speciality hospital for CKD patients, a safe-drinking (surface) water scheme for the benefit of 807 villages in Ichchapuram and Palasa Assembly constituencies, and a fishing jetty in Nuvularevu, besides launching the quality rice distribution scheme as a pilot project. “During my 3,648-km- padayatra, I saw and listened to your problems. I was told how the lack of proper dialysis facilities had become a problem, how insufficient pension you were being paid and I promised to take care of you. Today, I am here to keep my word,” he said and reminded the gathering how he had signed the file increasing the pension for CKD victims from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 as soon as he was sworn in as Chief Minister.

He said to provide better medicare to CKD victims, a 200-bed super-speciality hospital cum research centre will be established in Palasa.“Hereafter, there will be one dedicated health worker for every 500 CKD patients. Apart from supplying quality medicines, the government will provide a free bus pass and an attendant to a CKD patient,” he announced.

“To address the CKD scourge, we have to tackle the root cause and, as the first step in that direction, a safe drinking water (surface) project at a cost of Rs 600 crore is being taken up for the benefit of 807 villages in Ichchapuram and Palasa Assembly constituencies,” he said.

Jagan said that he had come to Srikakulam district today to lay the foundation stone for a fishing jetty at Nuvularevu to fulfil the promise he made to fishermen during his padayatra. “Unlike previous government which forgot your welfare, my government will address your every issue. The jetty will have comprehensive features, including a clean hall, cold storage facility, sheds, compound wall, and marketing facilities,” he said.

Expressing concern over the sufferings of Titli cyclone victims, he said as promised his government enhanced compensation for coconut trees to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1,500 per tree and cashew gardens to Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000 per acre. “From today, the distribution of cheques will commence,” he announced.

All irrigation projects in the district, including Vamsadhara, Mahendra Tanaya offshore project, will be completed on a priority basis. “We are committed to the development and welfare of the people and every promise made in the manifesto is like the Quran, the Bible, and the Gita for us. We stand by what we have promised,” he declared.

On 100 days of his government, he said sweeping changes were brought in governance by decentralising administration through village secretariats and creation of posts of four lakh village volunteers, who will door-deliver benefits of welfare schemes to beneficiaries.

“By September end, those who have own auto rickshaws and taxis will be given Rs 10,000 every year. On October 15, the Rythu Bhrasoa programme will be launched to provide Rs 12,500 to every farmer. On November 21, fishermen will be provided Rs 10,000 and dedicated filling stations will be set up to supply fuel at an enhanced subsidy of Rs 9. From December 21, every handloom weaver will be provided Rs 25,000 and, on January 26, the Amma Vodi scheme will be launched to give Rs 15,000 to every woman sending her children to school,” he explained and also listed out benefits to be doled out to barbers, tailors, washermen, priests, imams and pastors.

Jagan said on Ugadi, 25 lakh house pattas will be registered in the name of women and, in the next four years, six lakh houses will be constructed every year. He said YSR Pendli Kanuka will be launched on

April 2.

“During the last 100 days, 19 historic Bills were passed, including the one providing for 75 per cent reservation in jobs for locals in industries, 50 per cent reservation for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in nominated posts and contracts.

