Fugitive former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar continues to evade arrest

By Express News Service

ELURU: The West Godavari police continued their search for fugitive former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar on Friday. Though three special teams were formed to ensure his arrest, there was little progress in tracing him, against whom 49 cases were registered.

On Friday, fresh police complaints were lodged against Chintamaneni. One of the complainants, K Venkatratnam, told West Godavari Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Grewal that the former MLA’s aides had kidnapped him and that the police failed to take any action.

Poduri Madhu and Simhachalam were other complainants who said that Chintamaneni’s followers had attacked them and that no action was taken against him at the time. The SP promised to do justice to the victims.

The SP on Thursday said that Chintamaneni was involved in 49 cases, including the attack on a woman tahsildar.