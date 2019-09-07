Home States Andhra Pradesh

Land scam: TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao seeks fresh probe

He said as North MLA he was requesting the government to complete the probe at the earliest and unearth truth.

Published: 07th September 2019

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has urged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to constitute a fresh SIT to probe into land scam in Visakhapatnam and take stringent action against those responsible.

In a letter addressed to the CM, copies of which were released to the media on Friday, he reminded Jagan about Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddi’s statement at DRC meeting that the land scam will be probed again. Srinivasa Rao said he welcomed the decision to order a fresh probe into the scam.

He said as North MLA he was requesting the government to complete the probe at the earliest and unearth truth. The government should identify the culprits and take action against them. He said he would cooperate with the government in this regard. He said the image of Visakhapatnam, which is known as a peaceful and clean city, should not be eroded. He said he hoped the CMwould ensure that the city’s political atmosphere was not vitiated. He wished the YSRC government for completing 100 days in office. Ganta also attached a copy of the letter he had written to the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu demanding SIT probe into the land scam.

