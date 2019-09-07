More amenities sought on pedestrian path to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Devotees urged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal to strengthen the facilities on the pedestrian path to Tirumala. As many as 22 devotees put forth various issues during the monthly Dial Your EO Programme held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday.

Pilgrims Prakash from Karnataka and Surya from Hyderabad urged the EO to ensure supply of pure and safe drinking water on the pedestrian path, besides providing Annaprasadam. The EO said the TTD set up Jal Prasadam units at different points in Tirumala with an aim to provide pure drinking water to pilgrims free of cost.

Chandrasekhar from Gudivada suggested that the TTD opt for sophisticated scanning system at Alipiri as the present one is causing a lot of inconvenience to the aged. Responding to the suggestion, the EO said the TTD has been studying all options and even held negotiations with overseas companies in this regard. “We are still in need of the right technology to meet our needs fully,” he added.