‘Not safe’: Jagan attacker files petition for jail shift

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that two staffers of the Rajahmundry Central Prison attacked him without any reason, the prime accused in the sensational Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case filed a petition before the NIA Special Court here on Friday seeking a directive to shift him to another jail.

In the petition, Janepalli Srinivasa Rao, the accused, alleged that he was beaten up by jailor M Raj Kumar and guard Trimurthy Rao around 3 pm on Wednesday for eating papaya without their permission. According to his advocate Abdul Saleem, the jailor and guard came to his cell around 3 pm on Wednesday and abused him. They also allegedly told him to commit suicide or else they will kill him. “When Srinivasa Rao questioned them, the duo attacked him,” said Abdul Saleem.

The court instructed the jail staff to admit Srinivasa Rao in Rajahmundry Government Hospital for necessary medical examination. The special court also directed the jail superintendent to submit a detailed report by September 13.