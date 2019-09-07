Home States Andhra Pradesh

One lakh mango saplings distributed

To encourage horticulture cultivation across the State through providing quality fruits and flower breeds, the department has established sapling nursery units in all districts.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Horticulture officials have made available one lakh mango saplings, from the Darsi nursery to mango farmers at a subsidised rate of Rs 30 per plant. The department had earlier distributed around 25,000 mango saplings to farmers.

“As there is a high demand for the Banginapalli variety, both in the domestic and overseas markets, we have made ready around one lakh Banginapalli saplings to be distributed among orchard farmers at a subsidised rate of Rs 30 per plant. 25,000 plants were already distributed and farmers belonging to Kandukuru and Markapur divisions are showing interest in growing mango orchards this year,” M Hari Prasad, assistant director-horticulture told TNIE on Friday.

Prakasam district horticulture nursery is located at Darsi town and the nursery staff has grown quality Banginapalli variety of mango saplings in shade-net method and now they have made around one lakh saplings ready to be distributed among the orchard farmers in large quantity.

“In the market, Banginapalli variety is sold at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per plant, but we are providing those at Rs 30 through our nursery.”

