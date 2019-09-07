Ongole District Collector asks for report on water conservation activities

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: For developing water resources in the district, one should follow suggestions of the experts, District Collector Pola Bhaskar said at the district-level workshop on ‘Jal Shakthi Abhiyan’ in Bestavaripeta Mandal on Friday.

Bhaskar visited as the chief guest and reviewed all on-going projects and gave suggestions to the officials to complete the works properly within the stipulated time-frame.

The collector said, “The district was recognised as a drought-prone area with five mandals – Giddaluru, Peddaraveedu, Markapur, Racharla and Bestavaripeta – already placed under the Centre-sponsored ‘Jal Shakthi Abhiyan’ programme. Hence, some activities related to the development and conservation of water resources have already begun.”

He ordered the irrigation department officials to submit a detailed report on works, which will be taken up in these drought-hit mandals soon.“I have asked the District Water Management Authority (DWMA) officials to submit report on the water conservation activities taken up, immediately,” the collector added.