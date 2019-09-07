Significant rise in offerings to Lord Venkateswara

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: There has been significant growth in the offerings to Lord Venkateswara by devotees this year, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said.

Speaking to the media after the monthly Dial Your EO programme on Friday, the EO said the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trusts and schemes received Rs 140.46 crore donations in the last five months, compared to Rs 91.91 crore in 2017-18 (April to August ) and Rs 113.96 crore in 2018-19.

Tirumala temple has also received 524 kg of gold this fiscal, compared to 344 kg in 2018-19 (April to August). Sri Venkateswara temple also received 3,098 kg of silver in the last five months, compared to 1,128 kg in 2018-19 (April to August), he said.

Negotiations of Tirumala Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy with various banks have yielded results in clearing the coin currency accumulated with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams over several years.

“We are hopeful of clearing all the bags of coin currency by the end of this month,” the Executive Officer said.